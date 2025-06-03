Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Strikes Mykolaiv Region With Suspected Kinzhal, No Casualties

2025-06-03 09:45:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv region, there are currently no emergency calls regarding the explosion, presumably caused by a“Kinzhal” missile.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitalii Kim, according to Ukrinform.

“As of now, there are no emergency calls,” Kim wrote.

Read also: Two people wounded in Mykolaiv region as result of drone attack

According to unofficial preliminary data, it was a Kinzhal missil .

As reported, on June 3, an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert.

MENAFN03062025000193011044ID1109630848

