Russia Strikes Mykolaiv Region With Suspected Kinzhal, No Casualties
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitalii Kim, according to Ukrinform.
“As of now, there are no emergency calls,” Kim wrote.Read also: Two people wounded in Mykolaiv region as result of drone attack
According to unofficial preliminary data, it was a Kinzhal missil .
As reported, on June 3, an explosion was heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment