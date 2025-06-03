Jordan Participates In ILO Conference In Geneva
The delegation included federation President Khaled Fanatseh, Jordan Chamber of Industry President Fathi Jaghbir, and Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Akram Harahsheh, along with a number of labour union heads, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Fanatseh said that the conference will discuss a draft resolution on the status of Palestine in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) as an observer, pledging the federation's support of Palestine's bid.
Head of the Lower House's Labour Committee MP Mutaz Abu Rumman said that the conference seeks to pass new legislation to enhance decent work standards, particularly with regard to economic platforms and work patterns linked to digital transformation.
The legislation guarantees the rights of workers and ensures a balance between the three parties of production: the government, employers, and workers, Abu Rumman said.
He called for a new labour law on digital platforms, which offer millions of job opportunities across the world, to ensure flexibility, transparency, and occupational safety for workers in the sector.
The conference, which brought together representatives of governments, employers, and workers from the ILO's 187 member states, will address key labour issues, such as potential new international standards on protecting workers from biological hazards in the workplace, decent work in the platform economy, and innovative approaches to promoting transitions from the informal to the formal economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment