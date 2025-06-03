Jordan Participates In ILO Conference In Geneva

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Labour Minister Khaled Bakar led a delegation of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions and the Lower House's Labour Committee to the 113th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, which opened on Monday and will run until June 13.

The delegation included federation President Khaled Fanatseh, Jordan Chamber of Industry President Fathi Jaghbir, and Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Akram Harahsheh, along with a number of labour union heads, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fanatseh said that the conference will discuss a draft resolution on the status of Palestine in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) as an observer, pledging the federation's support of Palestine's bid.

Head of the Lower House's Labour Committee MP Mutaz Abu Rumman said that the conference seeks to pass new legislation to enhance decent work standards, particularly with regard to economic platforms and work patterns linked to digital transformation.

The legislation guarantees the rights of workers and ensures a balance between the three parties of production: the government, employers, and workers, Abu Rumman said.

He called for a new labour law on digital platforms, which offer millions of job opportunities across the world, to ensure flexibility, transparency, and occupational safety for workers in the sector.

The conference, which brought together representatives of governments, employers, and workers from the ILO's 187 member states, will address key labour issues, such as potential new international standards on protecting workers from biological hazards in the workplace, decent work in the platform economy, and innovative approaches to promoting transitions from the informal to the formal economy.