403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Far-Right Leader Congratulates Nationalist On Presidency Win
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) WARSAW - Polish far-right leader Slawomir Mentzen on Monday congratulated nationalist Karol Nawrocki on winning the country's presidential election, and said his supporters expected him to prioritise Poland's interests above neighbouring Ukraine's. "Congratulations to President-elect Karol Nawrocki!" said Mentzen, urging him to remember the far-right Confederation party supporters who voted for him in Sunday's runoff. He said they expected Nawrocki to "not put Ukraine's interests on a par with ours". Confederation co-leader Mentzen, a eurosceptic who is against abortion and migration, scored nearly 15 percent of votes in round one of the election and came in third. He then took on the role of kingmaker and invited the runoff candidates to join him for separate interviews and to sign an eight-point pledge. They both appeared but only Nawrocki approved the declaration, pledging not to sign any legislation that would raise taxes, ratify Ukraine's potential NATO membership or limit free speech. "I am more critical of Ukraine" than outgoing President Andrzej Duda, Nawrocki told Mentzen at the time. Mentzen told Nawrocki on Monday: "I am really counting on you not forgetting those millions of voters who did not vote for you in the first round but did yesterday. These people wanted change." "They wanted something to finally change in Poland," he said on X. Many far-right voters had said they were dissatisfied that for years Poland has been dominated by two political groups: the ruling Civic Coalition that supported Trzaskowski and the right-wing Law and Justice party that backed Nawrocki.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment