Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Rules Out Putin-Trump-Zelensky Talks in Near Future

2025-06-03 09:41:24
(MENAFN) A summit involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears unlikely in the near future, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Tuesday.

While Putin remains willing to engage in top-level discussions, Peskov emphasized that any such meeting should occur only after preliminary agreements have been finalized through detailed technical negotiations.

On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations convened in Istanbul for a second round of direct talks. The sessions resulted in a significant prisoner exchange, addressed urgent humanitarian concerns, and featured the exchange of draft peace plans that propose specific steps to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

"Of course, it would be wrong to expect any immediate decisions or breakthroughs," Peskov said in response to questions about the Istanbul talks.

He added that key agreements were reached during Monday’s discussions, with Moscow now awaiting Kiev’s reply to the peace memorandum handed over by Russian representatives.

Peskov also stressed that conversations regarding "compromises" outlined in the draft proposals should be conducted directly with Kiev, clarifying that the finer details would remain confidential.

