Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude Earthquake Hits Türkiye


2025-06-03 09:35:43
(MENAFN) A 14-year-old girl lost her life, and dozens of others sustained injuries early Tuesday as panic and anxiety overwhelmed residents during a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit near the coast of Marmaris in Türkiye’s southwestern Mugla province, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Afranur Gunlu, who experienced a panic attack amid the shaking in the Fethiye district, was urgently transported to the hospital but could not be saved despite medical efforts, confirmed Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 67.91 kilometers (42.1 miles) and just 10.43 kilometers (6.48 miles) off the Marmaris shoreline in the Mediterranean Sea.

Although the tremor did not inflict major structural harm, widespread fear caused many people to jump from elevated places or rush out of buildings.

Governor Akbiyik reported that 69 individuals were impacted by the quake, with most injuries arising from frantic attempts to flee.

“A total of 55 citizens have been admitted to hospitals — 10 by ambulance and 45 on foot. Fourteen citizens refused to be transferred and were treated on site,” he stated.

“One patient was hospitalized, 46 are undergoing treatment in the emergency room, and eight have been discharged.”

Preliminary inspections revealed only minor damage to two buildings in Marmaris, including cracks in walls, but no significant destruction has been recorded.

