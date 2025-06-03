As Summer Approaches, Duke Energy Dedicates $200,000 To Help Low-Income Hoosiers Manage Home Energy Costs

Over the last five years, Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund ® has provided more than $4 million of assistance, supporting nearly 15,000 Indiana households

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Indiana is dedicating $200,000 to its Share the Light Fund to support customers facing financial hardship this summer. The funding aims to help families and individuals manage their energy costs amid rising temperatures and higher energy use.

"The financial assistance we offer through the Share the Light Fund helps connect customers in need to resources to help pay their electric bills and stay cool through the summer," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "We appreciate our longtime partnership with statewide community action agencies who help identify customers in need and distribute the funds."

Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association to provide up to $300 to qualifying customers to help pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges. Individuals should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Visit incap/energy-assistance to find a listing of service providers by county.

"High seasonal energy bills can cause financial strain for families experiencing economic hardship," said Ed Gerardot, executive director of the Indiana Community Action Agency. "With the support of partners like Duke Energy, we're extending a helping hand to people who are facing tough times by connecting them with resources to offset their expenses and increase their financial stability."

Over the last five years, Duke Energy shareholders, its employees and voluntary contributions from customers have provided more than $4 million in bill assistance through the Share the Light Fund, which has helped support nearly 15,000 Indiana households.

Duke Energy offers more than a dozen tools and resources to help customers take control of their energy use – and save money – while trying to stay cool. They include:



Usage Alerts that send customers a notification of how much electricity they are using and its cost so they can make adjustments before their billing period ends

Free Home Energy House Calls , where energy professionals assess a home for efficiency and provide homeowners with a toolkit of energy-saving devices Interest-free payment plans and due date extensions for customers needing flexibility

To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy/HereToHelp .

