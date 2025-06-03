Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Releases 2025 Startup Cost Guide To Empower Independent Coffee Entrepreneurs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Even in an uncertain economy, many aspiring entrepreneurs still dream of opening a coffee shop. For nearly three decades, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has helped turn those dreams into reality. To guide new business owners through the process, the company has released an updated version of its popular startup guide, How Much Does it Cost to Open a Coffee Shop in 2025 , which includes real-world cost estimates and insights from its proven 7 Steps to Success program.

Gina's Gelato and Java in Parma Heights, Ohio, is one of three independent coffee shops to open through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program in 2025.

Main Ground Coffee in Groveport, Ohio, is one of three independent coffee shops to open in 2025 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program.

Stitch Coffee in Canton, Georgia, is one of three independent coffee shops to open in 2025 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program.

The award-winning coffee roaster and coffee business consultant has helped more than 300 entrepreneurs in 37 states open and grow independent coffee shops. Three shops launched in the first half of 2025 alone.

"Startup costs for a coffee shop can vary widely depending on the local real estate market, your business model and current industry trends," said Scott Fullerton, Crimson Cup 7 Steps sales leader. "We're here to help take the guesswork out of the process. Our 7 Steps to Success team guides owners to make smart decisions and build thriving businesses."

Industry Momentum Supports Independent Coffee Growth

Fullerton said that the opportunity for new coffee shop owners has never been stronger.

"Consumer demand continues to shift toward locally owned, community-focused coffee shops," he said. "We're seeing more entrepreneurs take advantage of this trend, especially in underserved areas or towns that are hungry for a local gathering place."

Entrepreneurial momentum remains strong in 2025, despite ongoing economic uncertainty. In April, the U.S. Census Bureau projected that 28,274 new business startups with payroll tax obligations would launch within four quarters of application.

In 2023, Americans filed more than 5 million new business applications-one of the highest totals on record-with food and beverage startups among the fastest-growing sectors.

At the same time, the U.S. coffee shop market continues to grow. IBISWorld valued the market at $49.5 billion in 2023 and projects annual growth of more than 5 percent through 2028, driven by rising demand for specialty beverages and locally owned experiences.

"Specialty coffee now accounts for nearly 60 percent of all coffee consumed in the United States," according to the National Coffee Association's 2023 National Coffee Data Trends report. "This shift in consumer behavior creates a major opportunity for independent shop owners."

Realistic Costs for Common Coffee Shop Formats

The updated guide outlines typical cost ranges for popular formats:



Seating-only cafés: $100,000 to $350,000



Drive-thru only: $100,000 to $250,000



Coffee carts and kiosks: $90,000 to $150,000

Mobile coffee trucks: $50,000 to $175,000

It also identifies key cost drivers, including equipment, staffing, training and location, to help entrepreneurs budget based on their vision and local market.

Step-by-Step Support From Startup to Sustainability

The 7 Steps to Success program is based on Founder and President Greg Ubert's book Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee. It guides entrepreneurs through business planning, site evaluation, layout design, barista training, equipment sourcing, marketing strategy and post-launch support.

Long-Term Success Stories Prove the Model Works

Tracy Heitmeyer opened 5 Bean Coffee in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, during the 2008 recession. Seventeen years later, she continues to run a flourishing business.

"Crimson Cup gave me a road map to success," Heitmeyer said. "Their ongoing support, especially in staff training, product selection and operational efficiency, has been invaluable."

Numerous shops launched through the 7 Steps program have remained open for decades, including Dino's Cappuccinos in Yellow Springs, Ohio, now in its 27th year, and The Coffee Attic in Iowa Falls, Iowa, which has operated for 24 years. Others, like Southern Grounds Coffee Bar and Court Street Coffee, have expanded into multi-location businesses.

A Community of Independent Coffee Shops

Three new coffee ventures opened in early 2025 with Crimson Cup's support, including Gina's Gelato & Java in Parma Heights, Ohio.

"Crimson Cup's support was and still is overwhelming," said co-owner Jeff Caro. "From building out the business to our first week of operations, we always felt like we had a true partner by our side."

Angie's Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich, Illinois, began offering espresso drinks in 2021 with help from Crimson Cup.

"I couldn't have done it on my own. I tried," said owner Angie Davis. "They've helped with everything from recipes and training to price margins and equipment."

Her advice to others: "It's a no-brainer. Do it. Listen to their advice and get at it."

Take the First Step Today

Crimson Cup's updated coffee shop startup cost guide gives aspiring owners the insights they need to move forward with confidence. The 7 Steps team stands ready to help- from first questions to grand opening and beyond.

To get started on the road to coffee shop ownership, contact Scott Fullerton at [email protected] or call 1-888-800-9224.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup .

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED