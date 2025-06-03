SUTNTIB AB Tewox Publishes Its NAV For May 2025
As at the end of May 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox increased to EUR 46,740,384, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 42,086,793 at the end of April 2025.
The share price increased to EUR 1.1165, from EUR 1.0053 at the end of April 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) rose to 3.62%, compared to previously announced IRR of 0.18% at the end of April 2025.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment