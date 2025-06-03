Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SUTNTIB AB Tewox Publishes Its NAV For May 2025


2025-06-03 09:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As at the end of May 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB Tewox increased to EUR 46,740,384, compared to the previously determined NAV of EUR 42,086,793 at the end of April 2025.

The share price increased to EUR 1.1165, from EUR 1.0053 at the end of April 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) rose to 3.62%, compared to previously announced IRR of 0.18% at the end of April 2025.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

...


