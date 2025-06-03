Pharmacomechanical Thrombectomy Market Estimated To Reach US$ 2.461 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 7.24%
The pharmacomechanical thrombectomy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% from US$1.735 billion in 2025 to US$2.461 billion by 2030." - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the pharmacomechanical thrombectomy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.461 billion by 2030.
The global pharmacomechanical thrombectomy market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments for various cardiovascular diseases.
Pharmacomechanical thrombectomy is a minimally invasive procedure used to remove blood clots from arteries and veins. It involves the use of specialized devices such as catheters and stents to mechanically break up and remove the clot, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes. This procedure has gained popularity in recent years due to its effectiveness and lower risk compared to traditional surgical methods.
The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, is a major factor driving the growth of the pharmacomechanical thrombectomy market. In addition, the growing geriatric population and rising awareness about the benefits of minimally invasive procedures are also contributing to the market's expansion. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the development of new and improved devices are expected to further boost the market growth.
North America currently holds the largest share in the pharmacomechanical thrombectomy market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and the growing healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Overall, the pharmacomechanical thrombectomy market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments and advancements in technology. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing aging population, the demand for this procedure is only expected to increase, making it a promising market for investors and healthcare providers alike.
The major players operating in the pharmacomechanical thrombectomy market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic plc, Inari Medical, Inc, Terumo, among others.
The market analytics report segments the pharmacomechanical thrombectomy market as follows:
.By Product Type
oPharmacomechanical Devices
oMechanical Thrombectomy Devices
oUltrasonic Thrombectomy Devices
.By Application
oCardiovascular
oNeurovascular
oPeripheral Vascular
.By Technology
oAutomated Devices
oManual Devices
.By End-User
oHospitals
oAmbulatory Surgical Centers
oOthers
.By Geography
.North America
.Europe
.Asia Pacific
.South America
.Middle East & Africa
Companies Profiled:
.Boston Scientific Corporation
.Abbott
.Medtronic plc
.Inari Medical, Inc
.Terumo
.BD
