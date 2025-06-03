Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Finnish Foreign Minister

2025-06-03 09:17:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland HE Elina Valtonen.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Prime Minister affirmed the State of Qatar's aspiration to advance relations with the Republic of Finland to broader horizons of cooperation and partnership.

