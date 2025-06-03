Qatar Launches Electronic Platform For Biodiversity Database

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change on Tuesday launched the National Biodiversity Database of the State of Qatar through an interactive electronic platform to document and classify terrestrial and marine organisms. The launch coincides with World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5.

The platform aims to create accurate maps of natural habitats and the spatial and temporal distribution of species, providing a reliable scientific reference that supports decision-makers, researchers, and relevant authorities in preparing national reports and formulating environmental policies based on precise and sustainable scientific data.

In this context, Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie affirmed that the launch of the database is a strategic milestone in Qatar's environmental path and reflects the country's commitment to environmental governance and sustainable development.

The Minister pointed out that having a comprehensive and reliable national database is a strategic necessity and a key tool for monitoring environmental changes, policy formulation, and decision-making. It also plays a role in enhancing Qatar's standing in international environmental indices by providing accurate data to global organizations, he added.

The Minister explained that the database aligns with the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030 and translates the directions of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 toward green transformation and enhanced environmental security, particularly in addressing the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

The launch ceremony witnessed the signing of a 'Principal User Document' with several governmental and academic entities, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Environmental Science Center at Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, University of Doha for Science and Technology, Qatar National Library, and the Friends of the Environment Center. This step aims to promote effective institutional use of environmental data.



For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry HE Eng. Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud said that the new platform is an advanced model in environmental knowledge management, enabling accurate assessment of biodiversity, with a focus on both threatened and non-threatened species and environmentally sensitive sites, through scientifically supported descriptions with maps and illustrative images.

He also noted that, as a party to international biodiversity agreements, Qatar regularly conducts comprehensive environmental surveys, and the new platform will enhance the quality of these reports and facilitate environmental reporting.

Meanwhile, Assistant Undersecretary for Natural Reserves Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Muslimani emphasized that the database marks a qualitative leap in unifying environmental data and supporting the sustainable use of biological resources, while also encouraging community and expert engagement in environmental conservation efforts.

Director of the Wildlife Development Department at the Ministry Youssef Ibrahim Al Hamar said that the database serves as a comprehensive reference that enables users to conduct seamless searches and access accurate data. He noted that the Ministry organized training courses for the technical team to ensure the platform's operational readiness.

