Eid Al-Adha Holiday Declared For Private Sector Employees In Qatar

2025-06-03 09:17:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced a three-day paid Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector employees.

It noted that working during the holiday requires applying the provisions for overtime and allowances stipulated in Article (74) of the Labour Law.

The Ministry further extended its congratulations to employees and employers on this occasion.

