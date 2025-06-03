Eid Al-Adha Holiday Declared For Private Sector Employees In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced a three-day paid Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector employees.

It noted that working during the holiday requires applying the provisions for overtime and allowances stipulated in Article (74) of the Labour Law.



The Ministry further extended its congratulations to employees and employers on this occasion.

