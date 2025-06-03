Calbee Launches Weston's Family Farms Organic Potato Chips

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 1973, Weston Walker and his family have sustainably planted and harvested premium chipper potatoes. Calbee takes these smooth and white-fleshed, beautiful oblong potatoes and manufactures them into chips at its facility in California, proudly leveraging its direct farmer relationships (plus industry know-how!) to deliver Weston's Family Farms Organic Potato Chips to customers year-round.

Said Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "Consumers are increasingly seeking out clean, organic snacks that don't sacrifice great taste and that's just what Weston's Family Farms Organic Potato Chips bring to the category. Made from real potatoes, that came from real farmers, these chips create an elevated and memorable snacking experience."

Gold Dust & Walker Farms produces both certified organic and quality, conventionally grown potatoes. One third of the farms' acres are in organic areas and 20% of the potatoes they grow are organic. The family is proud to combine historical knowledge passed down by generations with new technology to create a farm that produces healthy food now and will continue to provide for years to come. Their sustainability practices range from building soil fertility and increasing water use efficiency to protecting and enhancing biodiversity, while sequestering carbon and reducing GHG emissions.

Weston's Family Farms Organic Potato Chips are now available for retailers nationwide to order to hit shelves this September for an SRP of $4.69 per bag. The lineup launches as the BFY potato chips category is gaining positive momentum within the total salty snacks category (+6.1% vs. YA compared to Conventional Potato Chips -1.3% vs YA), according to IRI SPINS L52W 1-26-25. Plus, within BFY, organic potato chips are showing significant growth at +139.4% L24W.

The Calbee Group has been proudly crafting snacks since 1949. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami to satisfying-veggie. Visit CalbeeAmerica , HarvestSnaps , and href="" rel="nofollow" co/EN for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.

