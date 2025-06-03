Westfield Marks One Year Of Electrical Fire Prevention Success Through Smart Technology Initiative

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The program uses Ting, a smart home electrical monitoring solution, to detect electrical anomalies that can precede fires. Offered at no cost to eligible policyholders, the initiative equips homeowners and farmowners with a Ting sensor and three years of monitoring service. Behind the technology, a dedicated support team helps guide customers through professional remediation when potential issues are identified.

"At Westfield, we view safety and prevention as core to the value we deliver-not just something that begins at the point of loss," said Steve Butler, AVP, Personal Lines Product Management and Underwriting. "This program is an example of how we're using technology to help protect what matters most-our customers, their families, and their homes."

Driven by the program's early success and strong customer feedback, Westfield is now offering Ting to eligible farmowners policies. The initiative is part of Westfield's broader commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions that reduce risk and build long-term resilience.

Customers have seen firsthand how early detection through Ting can help prevent more serious outcomes:



A Westfield policyholder from Minnesota shared, "The Ting sensor detected arcing while I was at work. With the team's help, I resolved the issue quickly. The service gave me real peace of mind." Another customer in Indiana noted, "A severe voltage drop turned out to be a dangerously hot breaker. Without this program, we never would have known."

By incorporating technology like Ting into its approach, Westfield is delivering more than just insurance coverage-it's helping policyholders take action before hazards turn into losses.

"We're not only responding to claims-we're actively helping to prevent them," Butler added. "In addition to offering the right type of insurance coverage, this program is one of many ways we're investing in smarter, safer futures for our customers."

About Westfield

Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, more than 175 years later, as a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company with more than $11 billion in GAAP assets, Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of over 1,000 leading independent agents and brokers. Westfield recently acquired Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, establishing the company as a global franchise. Learn more at .

About Ting

Ting is a product of Whisker Labs and is designed to prevent electrical fires before they start by detecting electrical hazards using a smart plug-in sensor. Ting's proprietary technology delivers real-time monitoring and customer support to address issues before they escalate. Ting pairs proprietary technology that delivers real-time hazard alerts with expert fire prevention service to help keep families and homes safe.

