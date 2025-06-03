Nano Hearing Aids CEO Ryan F. Zackon Confronts Tariff Uncertainty Head-On

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to escalating global trade tensions and evolving tariff frameworks, Nano Hearing Aids is taking decisive action to strengthen its supply chain and ensure long-term operational resilience.

Chief Executive Officer Ryan F. Zackon has launched a comprehensive international initiative aimed at reinforcing global manufacturing partnerships while actively exploring the strategic viability of establishing U.S.-based production. This dual-track approach underscores Nano's commitment to operational agility and supply chain continuity in an increasingly unpredictable trade environment.

“With tariff policies shifting rapidly and without warning, supply chain resilience is no longer optional-it's essential,” said Zackon.“While we continue to rely on our valued global partners, we're proactively tightening our international sourcing network and conducting a rigorous analysis of U.S.-based manufacturing opportunities. This is about ensuring long-term stability, improving speed to market, and safeguarding the customer experience.”

As part of the initiative, Mr. Zackon will engage in person with key stakeholders and supply partners across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These meetings are designed to strengthen relationships, reinforce standards of quality and accountability, and introduce additional operational safeguards against external market disruption.

Simultaneously, Nano Hearing Aids has initiated a detailed feasibility study to evaluate domestic production opportunities. The study will consider cost efficiency, workforce readiness, automation potential, and regulatory alignment, with the goal of positioning the company to bring select product lines closer to its largest customer base in North America.

“We remain deeply appreciative of our international partners and are committed to maintaining strong, mutually beneficial relationships,” Zackon said.“At the same time, we recognize the strategic imperative of transitioning the manufacturing of select SKUs closer to our largest customer base in North America.”

This global initiative reflects Nano Hearing Aids' broader vision to build a more agile, future-ready supply chain-one capable of adapting to shifting geopolitical dynamics and supporting the company's continued growth trajectory. It also reinforces Nano's ongoing dedication to regulatory compliance, supply chain transparency, and delivering high-quality, affordable hearing solutions to millions of customers around the globe.

About Nano Hearing Aids

Nano Hearing Aids is a leading manufacturer and distributor of OTC compliant hearing aids. Committed to providing high-quality products at affordable prices to all, Nano aims to enhance the lives of individuals with hearing loss through innovation and accessibility.

All Nano Hearing Aids are OTC compliant and FDA Registered in the United States of America.

Nano serves customers in 21 countries around the globe.

