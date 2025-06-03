ODW Logistics Welcomes Troy Tibbetts As New Group President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Industry veteran with 20+ years of experience will drive strategic growth, innovation, and scalable supply chain solutions at ODW –

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics (ODW), a leading third-party logistics provider announces the appointment of industry veteran Troy Tibbetts as Group President, effective June 2, 2025. Tibbetts brings more than 20 years of transportation and logistics experience to the role and will be instrumental in driving ODW's strategic growth across contract logistics, transportation management, and supply chain innovation.

Tibbetts becomes just the fourth Group President in ODW's 54-year history, underscoring the company's deliberate and strategic approach to leadership succession. His appointment follows a comprehensive executive search and represents a significant milestone in advancing ODW's long-term vision of providing scalable, technology-enabled logistics solutions to an expanding customer base. He succeeds Ted Nikolai, who will remain with ODW Logistics in a Senior Advisory role through the end of the year and then join ODW's Board of Advisors.

“Troy's extensive industry expertise and exceptional leadership in navigating complex challenges make him an ideal fit for ODW's dynamic culture and ambitious growth plans,” said CEO John Ness.“Having led at respected companies like Maersk, XPO, and STG Logistics, Troy brings a strategic vision and a proven ability to align high-performing teams with organizational goals, which perfectly complements ODW's values and aspirations.”

As Group President, Tibbetts will lead ODW's commercial and operational strategy across contract logistics and transportation management. He will also partner closely with the CEO and executive team to continue scaling the organization's national footprint and strengthening its integrated supply chain solutions. His leadership will be impactful as ODW continues to expand its transportation management capabilities and invests in differentiated service offerings for growth-focused brands.

Tibbetts has consistently driven operational excellence through transformative periods. His proven ability to lead through change while fostering team stability and delivering strategic growth positions him as a critical addition to ODW's leadership team.

“I'm honored to join a company that not only delivers purpose-built logistics solutions but also lives its mission of fostering collective growth-for clients, associates, and communities,” said Tibbetts.“ODW's commitment to 'Delivering the Difference' through respect, trust, and teamwork resonates deeply with me. Their focus on continuous improvement and building strategic partnerships aligns with my own leadership philosophy. I'm excited to collaborate with the ODW team to advance our shared purpose and drive meaningful, sustainable growth together.”

To learn more about ODW Logistics, its 3PL services, and supply chain solutions, visit ODW Logistics .

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at