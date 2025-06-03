EDERRA Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Revolutionize Supplement Industry With First-Ever, Farm-To-Body Superfood Supplement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- EDERRA , the innovative wellness brand behind, the first-ever proprietary blend of a, is launching ato invite early supporters, wellness advocates, and investors to become part owners in a Company that's redefining the future of supplements.

In less than a year, EDERRA has grown from an idea rooted in personal health struggles to a fast-emerging brand with a bold mission: To disrupt the $150 billion supplement market with pure, local, functional ingredients -with a radically transparent, farm-to-body approach.

The $250,000 crowdfunding campaign will support the Company's scale in production, national expansion, and deepen community impact-offering investors a unique opportunity to enter the ground floor of a movement backed by a clear vision and strong early traction.

“We're not just building a supplement brand-we're igniting a wellness movement,” said Vladi Delsoglio, CEO of EDERRA.“People want more than generic pills and powders. They want truth, results, and connection to where their health starts. That's the promise of EDERRA.”

A Track Record of Momentum

EDERRA's progress to date speaks volumes:



Launched EMPWR+ : The only supplement to combine broccoli microgreens and Lion's Mane.

Partnered with California's largest microgreens farm for sustainable sourcing.

Approved by top retailers like natural markets Jimbo's and Frazier Farms.

Distributed by Specialty Produce , San Diego's leading organic food supplier.

Featured in 12-plus restaurants , infusing dining with functional wellness.

Formed strategic partnerships with luxury spas, wellness clinics, and corporate gifting companies.

Gained support from top chefs, influencers, and CPG advisors.

More than 65% of revenue from repeat customers.

Key partner of many local health and wellness community events. Assembled a world-class team of scientists, creatives, and operators passionate about revolutionizing wellness through transparency and innovation

A Lifestyle, Not Just a Product

EDERRA isn't just focused on Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) growth; the brand is also pioneering functional dining experiences and working with renowned chefs to bring superfoods into everyday meals. EDERRA's team is exploring luxury wellness gifting for corporate programs-a space that's ripe for disruption. The Company's vision includes investing in new technologies, establishing partnerships to scale sales, and building a household name in functional wellness that is rooted in purity, science and sustainability.

Invest in the Future of Wellness

EDERRA's crowdfunding campaign is hosted on , offering multiple investment tiers starting at $2,500, with perks like lifetime discounts, product bundles, farm visits, and even a 16-week Muay Thai wellness program with Martial Arts world champion and fitness expert, Mike Lemaire.

Investors receive a 10% discount SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), positioning them for a potential 7x return within 3 to 5 years , as the brand scales nationally.

“This is bigger than a product launch-it's about changing how people nourish their bodies and trust their supplements,” said Delsoglio.“We're proud to open this opportunity to the community that helped us get here.”

Learn More

To explore EDERRA's campaign or request the investor pitch deck, visit or contact ... .

About EDERRA

Founded in San Diego, EDERRA is the first farm-to-body supplement brand focused on purity, science and performance. Its flagship product, EMPWR+, combines fresh broccoli microgreens and Lion's Mane mushrooms to support cognitive health, inflammation reduction, and longevity. EDERRA is committed to radical transparency, sustainable sourcing, and building a future where food is both functional and deeply nourishing.

Media Contact:

Vladi Delsoglio

Founder & CEO, EDERRA

Email: ...

IG instagram.com/tryederra

Website:

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...