EDERRA Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Revolutionize Supplement Industry With First-Ever, Farm-To-Body Superfood Supplement
In less than a year, EDERRA has grown from an idea rooted in personal health struggles to a fast-emerging brand with a bold mission: To disrupt the $150 billion supplement market with pure, local, functional ingredients -with a radically transparent, farm-to-body approach.
The $250,000 crowdfunding campaign will support the Company's scale in production, national expansion, and deepen community impact-offering investors a unique opportunity to enter the ground floor of a movement backed by a clear vision and strong early traction.
“We're not just building a supplement brand-we're igniting a wellness movement,” said Vladi Delsoglio, CEO of EDERRA.“People want more than generic pills and powders. They want truth, results, and connection to where their health starts. That's the promise of EDERRA.”
A Track Record of Momentum
EDERRA's progress to date speaks volumes:
- Launched EMPWR+ : The only supplement to combine broccoli microgreens and Lion's Mane. Partnered with California's largest microgreens farm for sustainable sourcing. Approved by top retailers like natural markets Jimbo's and Frazier Farms. Distributed by Specialty Produce , San Diego's leading organic food supplier. Featured in 12-plus restaurants , infusing dining with functional wellness. Formed strategic partnerships with luxury spas, wellness clinics, and corporate gifting companies. Gained support from top chefs, influencers, and CPG advisors. More than 65% of revenue from repeat customers. Key partner of many local health and wellness community events. Assembled a world-class team of scientists, creatives, and operators passionate about revolutionizing wellness through transparency and innovation
A Lifestyle, Not Just a Product
EDERRA isn't just focused on Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) growth; the brand is also pioneering functional dining experiences and working with renowned chefs to bring superfoods into everyday meals. EDERRA's team is exploring luxury wellness gifting for corporate programs-a space that's ripe for disruption. The Company's vision includes investing in new technologies, establishing partnerships to scale sales, and building a household name in functional wellness that is rooted in purity, science and sustainability.
Invest in the Future of Wellness
EDERRA's crowdfunding campaign is hosted on , offering multiple investment tiers starting at $2,500, with perks like lifetime discounts, product bundles, farm visits, and even a 16-week Muay Thai wellness program with Martial Arts world champion and fitness expert, Mike Lemaire.
Investors receive a 10% discount SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity), positioning them for a potential 7x return within 3 to 5 years , as the brand scales nationally.
“This is bigger than a product launch-it's about changing how people nourish their bodies and trust their supplements,” said Delsoglio.“We're proud to open this opportunity to the community that helped us get here.”
Learn More
To explore EDERRA's campaign or request the investor pitch deck, visit or contact ... .
About EDERRA
Founded in San Diego, EDERRA is the first farm-to-body supplement brand focused on purity, science and performance. Its flagship product, EMPWR+, combines fresh broccoli microgreens and Lion's Mane mushrooms to support cognitive health, inflammation reduction, and longevity. EDERRA is committed to radical transparency, sustainable sourcing, and building a future where food is both functional and deeply nourishing.
Media Contact:
Vladi Delsoglio
Founder & CEO, EDERRA
Email: ...
IG instagram.com/tryederra
Website:
Corporate Communications
IBN
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment