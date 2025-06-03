An Empowering Guide For Life's Hardest Punches, From Red Carpets To Recovery

Mercedes Ganon with legendary comedian, Eddie Griffin.

Mercedes Ganon with Penny Marshall at a basketball game.

Poster Image from Richard Tucci's Unfriendly Fire, starring Golden Globe nominee Beverly D'Angelo.

Mercedes Ganon's Memoir How To Survive A Knockout Hits with Heart, Healing-and Hollywood Heat

- Mercedes GanonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How To Survive A Knockout, the electrifying new memoir from Mercedes Ganon, isn't just a book-it's a battle cry brought together by serendipity and the universal strength of women. Already an Amazon-boxing best-seller , this raw, unfiltered journey through Tenacity, Truth, and Triumph is inspiring readers from all walks of life to rise up swinging.Mercedes Ganon, known in both music and fight circles, has lived a life most people couldn't script-so she wrote out her life story herself. With deep ties to Hollywood and the entertainment industry, Ganon delivers a hard-hitting blend of memoir and motivational grit, earning praise not just from readers, but from icons who knew her behind the scenes.Many years ago, Ganon befriended legendary director Penny Marshall at an Oscar's event where Mercedes displayed her perfume, album, and Joe Frazier's boxing glove (Mercedes' client at the time). At that fortuitous meeting, Mercedes became one of many that were coached and mentored by her. Ganon became fast-friends with other high-voltage creatives in Penny's circle, including Golden Globe nominee Beverly D'Angelo, and director Richard Tucci, who Ganon met when he was still Penny's assistant, and later recruited him to edit her powerful story. Ganon also used her position to help others, introducing Penny to comedian and her close friend, Eddie Griffin, as well as Bruce Gowdy, a legendary guitarist and entertainment insider in his own right.Now, years later, through these fortuitous connections, Mercedes' book, How To Survive A Knockout, was released as an Amazon-boxing bestseller which Bruce Gowdy called the book“a soul-stirring anthem for every underdog”, Eddie Griffin recently praised the book at his Las Vegas residency. In addition, Richard Tucci's directorial debut, Unfriendly Fire, is having its east coast premiere at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival, which stars the amazing Beverly D'Angelo portraying the strong, empowered first Chairwoman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff -a quality Ganon embodies in real life, this Tuesday, June 10, 2025, further continuing Penny's legacy.Comedian Eddie Griffin, ever the sharp observer of human struggle and triumph, is another peer who has recognized Ganon's authenticity. Together with her artistic collaborator and confidant Richard Tucci, Ganon has built a life at the intersection of entertainment, truth-telling, and personal revolution.“I didn't write this to be pretty,” says Ganon.“I wrote this to be real. Every hit I took, every betrayal I survived, every moment I thought I was down for good-I got back up, and I turned the pain into power. If you've ever felt like life had you on the ropes, trust me... this one's for you .”PART MEMOIR, PART MANUAL, 100% UNAPOLOGETICIn How To Survive A Knockout, Ganon candidly shares her story-filled with betrayal, heartbreak, and rock-bottom moments-with emotional clarity, spiritual insight, and a voice that refuses to be silenced. From her childhood and career in music to navigating the male-dominated world of boxing as both a fighter and manager, Mercedes exposes the real grit behind the glamour.Her book speaks directly to survivors of abuse, those healing from codependency, or anyone simply trying to hold it together in a chaotic world. Through every page, Ganon offers wisdom forged in fire-and a reminder that the real power isn't in never falling down, but in what you do after you get back up.A CULTURAL TOUCHSTONE AND PERSONAL COACH IN ONEFar from a cookie-cutter self-help book, How To Survive A Knockout is a corner coach for the wounded, the weary, and the warriors in waiting. With a unique voice honed through personal pain and Hollywood polish, Ganon delivers tough love with heart and humor.With a message that's equal parts battle-scarred and beautiful, How To Survive A Knockout is more than a memoir-it's a movement. Mercedes Ganon invites readers to stop playing small, to reclaim their voice, and to understand that surviving is only the beginning. The real knockout? Thriving with purpose.BOOK DETAILSTitle: How To Survive A KnockoutAuthor: Mercedes GanonAvailable: Now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formatsCategory: Memoir / Self-Help / InspirationalAmazon Best-Seller: #1 in BoxingBuy on Amazon:Buy on Barnes & Noble:For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, contact: ...

