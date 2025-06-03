Iran, Germany Signal Commitment to Nuclear Talks, Sanctions Relief

(MENAFN) Iran and Germany signaled their continued commitment to diplomatic engagement over Tehran’s nuclear program and the easing of U.S.-imposed sanctions, following a high-level phone call between the nations’ foreign ministers.



During a Monday call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul discussed bilateral relations and shared interests, according to a statement posted Tuesday on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s official website.



Araghchi expressed optimism about strengthening ties between the two nations and affirmed Tehran’s openness to taking effective steps toward that goal.



Addressing the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear agenda and the potential rollback of American sanctions, Araghchi underscored the crucial role of Europe in helping resolve the impasse, emphasizing the value of its “constructive” involvement.



He reiterated Iran’s readiness to maintain dialogue not only with Germany but also with France, Britain, and the European Union on these matters.



Wadephul, for his part, assured that Germany remains committed to both bilateral and multilateral discussions with Iran, adding that Berlin is prepared to take further measures aimed at fostering mutual trust.



According to the ministry’s statement, both sides also agreed to initiate preparations for political-level talks between the Iranian and German foreign ministries, focused on specific bilateral topics.

Iran, along with France, Germany, and Britain, has engaged in multiple rounds of diplomatic negotiations centered on Tehran’s nuclear activities and sanctions relief. The most recent session took place in Istanbul last month.

