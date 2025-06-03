Bypassing Procedure Sends Wrong Signal: DU VC On Rahul's Unscheduled Visit To Campus

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday described Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's unscheduled visit to the campus as a 'violation of protocol' and also advised against pursuing such 'practices' as this will set a wrong precedent.

DU VC, in an interview with IANS, said that Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition and also a top leader of the leading political party. It would have been better had he planned a visit to the University and also informed the administration in advance.

“This would have allowed us time to make preparations for his welcome,” he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the DUSU office last month, sparking an uproar as the varsity claimed that his unannounced visit to the campus created chaos and disturbance, with some NSUI members even misbehaving with students.

The DU VC objected to sudden campus visits and said,“Delhi University is visited by many high-profile dignitaries. There is a standard protocol which everyone follows. Everyone should follow the procedure otherwise, it sends a wrong signal.”

He said that Rahul visited the campus earlier also, without informing the administration in advance and advised the Congress leader to follow the protocol to ensure that the convenience of students is not compromised.

Professor Yogesh Singh also denounced DUSU president Ronak Khatri's abominable conduct at the Lakshmibai College principal's office and said that any student representative must refrain from such behaviour.

“Ronak Khatri is DUSU president. It is unbecoming of his position that he engages in confrontation with the college principal. This is condemnable and reprehensible,” he said.

A month ago, the DUSU president got into a dramatic altercation with Lakshmibai College principal as he visited her office and smeared cow dung on the walls of her office. A video of the incident had gone viral, triggering backlash, but Khatri insisted that it was in protest against the principal's move to coat the college classrooms with cow dung "to beat the heat.”