Mozambique: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Services Expand To Reach People With Disabilities

Across Mozambique, momentum is building in the delivery of HIV services, bringing renewed opportunities for communities that have long been on the margins. In Beira, one organization is working to ensure that people with disabilities are fully supported in the country's response to HIV.

AMAMUS, a local group funded through the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), has emerged as a key partner in expanding access to HIV prevention, testing and treatment. Drawing on trusted community ties, the organization quickly ramped up its services earlier this year, reaching both new and existing beneficiaries through tailored approaches.

Antonia Piri Piri, AMAMUS Coordinator and a respected advocate who also lives with hearing impairment said that they were ready to reach out to beneficiaries who depend on them not only for healthcare but also for reassurance, understanding, and a sense of connection. She added that as soon as it was possible, they returned to the neighborhoods to ensure that no one was left behind.

Bringing Services Closer to Those Often Overlooked

In Mozambique, roughly 2% of the population lives with a disability-a group that routinely faces barriers in the health system. The 2017 census found that 9.4% of people with disabilities have hearing impairments, with more than 14,000 living in Sofala Province, where AMAMUS is most active.

One of the many touched by the organization's work is Joana Antonio, 26. Blind since childhood, Joana had never taken an HIV test due to fear, misinformation, and the lack of accessible information. With guidance from AMAMUS, she used a self-test kit for the first time and learned she was living with both HIV and tuberculosis. She was quickly linked to treatment and continues to receive support.

Joana said that although she was initially scared to find out her status, she received support and guidance from AMAMUS, which helped her understand everything. She now knows her status and is receiving the care she needs.

Privacy, Dignity and Health at Home

A central part of AMAMUS's outreach is the promotion of HIV self-testing, an empowering tool for individuals who face obstacles visiting health centers. The kits are distributed through door-to-door outreach, community visits, and awareness sessions, where AMAMUS activists demonstrate how to use them safely and privately.

For people with disabilities, this approach removes hurdles like long travel, communication barriers, and the need for intermediaries. If a test is positive, AMAMUS steps in to provide counseling, confirmatory testing, and referrals to care. They also offer psychosocial support and help escort individuals to clinics when needed.

Creating a Health System That Reflects Everyone

Despite progress, structural challenges persist. Many health facilities are not adapted for those with mobility, visual, or auditory impairments. Public transportation remains inconsistent and discriminatory, sometimes charging extra for assistive devices or refusing service altogether.

These gaps hinder consistent access to treatment and increase the risk of drug resistance. AMAMUS is working to overcome these hurdles by advocating for more representation in health planning and by adapting their own services to meet people where they are.

For AMAMUS, this is about more than just physical access-it's about visibility, voice, and respect.

Tech Tools Build Community Engagement

AMAMUS is also using digital tools to build stronger connections. The organization created WhatsApp groups tailored to different communities, providing real-time updates on HIV services and creating a space for peer support. A community health fair is also in the works, designed to bring integrated services like HIV testing directly to residents in hard-to-reach areas.

Progress Anchored in Community Strength

As Mozambique intensifies its HIV response, organizations like AMAMUS are playing a vital role in ensuring that services reach all corners of society. Their work is helping to dismantle long-standing barriers and foster broad-based participation in health initiatives.

While a temporary pause in activities earlier this year posed logistical challenges, it also reinforced the value of community-rooted responses and the urgency of building health systems that serve everyone, regardless of ability or background.

