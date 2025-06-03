403
Digital Health News To Host The Third Edition Of Its Premier Healthcare Forum In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 3rd, 2025 – The DHN Forum Delhi 2025, a premier healthtech event specifically designed to accelerate India's digital health revolution, is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Delhi. The thought leadership forum is centered around the theme 'Empowering Health, Advancing Equity, Transforming Care'. This event marks a significant step as a first-of-its-kind signature industry event series in India, meticulously crafted to catalyze and turbocharge the regional digital health ecosystem.
After the established success of previous DHN Forums held in Bengaluru and Mumbai, this Delhi edition aims to bring together a diverse group of healthcare leaders, technology innovators, policymakers, and global visionaries for high-impact discussions addressing the key trends, challenges, and opportunities that are currently defining the future of healthcare. The event will also witness participation from key government stakeholders, reinforcing its mission of driving policy-aligned innovation and nationwide healthcare transformation.
"The DHN Forum Delhi is more than just an event; it's a pivotal moment where the brightest minds in Digital Health converge to shape India's healthcare future. We have created an ecosystem where ideas evolve into meaningful change, driving innovation, enhancing outcome, and fostering equity across the nation. We are particularly excited to unveil the DHN and CHIME India Annual Digital Health Trends and Outlook 2025 Results, which offer a strategic lens into how healthcare IT leaders in India are navigating the digital future. The evening will culminate with our 'DHN Top 10 Healthcare CIOs of the Year Awards,' honoring CIOs from health insurance, pharma and hospitals who are truly transforming healthcare in India and I am delighted to share that we received 70+ nominations and over the period of 90 days and our global independent jury worked to finalize Top 10 CIOs" said Vishnu Saxena, Founder & CEO of DHN and ScaleHealthTech.
The DHN Forum Delhi 2025 will deeply focus on and explore three critical dimensions of healthcare transformation: Enhancing Patient Access, Advancing Health Equity, and Driving Clinical Transformation. These overarching themes are fundamental to the forum's mission, laying the groundwork for creating transformative change that is intended to reach every individual, strengthen every community, and propel healthcare forward across the entire nation.
The forum will feature distinguished speakers such as Dr. Uma Nambiar, CEO of the Indian Institute of Science Medical School Foundation; Dr. D.S. Rana, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Sir Gangaram Hospital; Prashant Singh, Director & CIO at Max Healthcare; Feby Abraham, EVP & Chief Strategy & Innovations Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System, Houston, TX; Dr. Sujoy Kar, Chief Medical Information Officer & Vice President at Apollo Hospitals; Dr. Divleen Jeji, India Lead at Google Health; and Alka Goel, Founding Partner at Alkemi Growth Capital and former Partner at McKinsey & Co.
About Digital Health News (DHN)
Digital Health News (DHN) is India's first digital health news platform and a trusted source for Health Tech News, Insights, Trends, and Policy. Launched by industry-recognized tech leaders, DHN provides in-depth data analysis and covers the most impactful news across the entire ecosystem, including technology, innovation, startups, hospitals, health insurance, government policies, pharmaceuticals, and biotech. DHN promotes collaboration through forums, webinars, and podcasts, empowering leaders in the digital health ecosystem in India and abroad.
