403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sales Rain Expands To Iloilo With A New 300-Seat Office Facility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Philippines, May 2025: Sales Rain, a leading provider of premium office solutions and offshore staffing services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Iloilo City, Philippines. This expansion marks another milestone in the company's strategic expansion across key regions in the country.
We are growing and how!
Catering to the growing demand for BPO Seat Leasing and Offshore Staffing, this new facility in one of Iloilo's prime commercial areas adds 300 fully equipped seats to Sales Rain's growing nationwide footprint.
Strengthening nationwide presence
This expansion underscores our continued commitment to providing flexible, scalable, and high-quality workspace solutions to both local and international clients. The Iloilo site is designed to cater to the increasing demand for BPO seat leasing and offshore staffing. It offers state-of-the-art amenities, 24/7 IT support, and customizable office layouts to suit various business needs.
Iloilo has emerged as a growing BPO destination known for its skilled talent pool, strong infrastructure, and cost-effective business environment. Sales Rain's presence in the city will strengthen our service offerings and open up new opportunities for clients looking to diversify their operations beyond Metro Manila, Cebu, and Palawan.
CEO Rajeev Agarwal on strategic expansion
"Our expansion into Iloilo reflects our long-term vision to make world-class office solutions accessible in emerging business hubs across the Philippines," said Rajeev Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Sales Rain. "We believe in the potential of Iloilo as a next-wave BPO city and are excited to support our clients' growth with our newest facility."
For more information about Sales Rain's services, visit
For leasing inquiries and site visits, interested companies are encouraged to contact Sales Rain at ... or visit to explore this exceptional workspace opportunity.
Stay tuned with us for such exciting updates!
About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. With a strong presence in the Philippines, Colombia, India, the USA, and the Middle East, the company remains dedicated to driving the future of outsourcing. Known for its client-centric approach, world-class facilities, and dedication to excellence, Sales Rain empowers businesses with flexible, efficient, and scalable office solutions tailored to their unique needs.
Keep yourself in touch and never miss Sales Rain's current news and serviced office events by subscribing to our newsletter! Send us an email at ....
We are growing and how!
Catering to the growing demand for BPO Seat Leasing and Offshore Staffing, this new facility in one of Iloilo's prime commercial areas adds 300 fully equipped seats to Sales Rain's growing nationwide footprint.
Strengthening nationwide presence
This expansion underscores our continued commitment to providing flexible, scalable, and high-quality workspace solutions to both local and international clients. The Iloilo site is designed to cater to the increasing demand for BPO seat leasing and offshore staffing. It offers state-of-the-art amenities, 24/7 IT support, and customizable office layouts to suit various business needs.
Iloilo has emerged as a growing BPO destination known for its skilled talent pool, strong infrastructure, and cost-effective business environment. Sales Rain's presence in the city will strengthen our service offerings and open up new opportunities for clients looking to diversify their operations beyond Metro Manila, Cebu, and Palawan.
CEO Rajeev Agarwal on strategic expansion
"Our expansion into Iloilo reflects our long-term vision to make world-class office solutions accessible in emerging business hubs across the Philippines," said Rajeev Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Sales Rain. "We believe in the potential of Iloilo as a next-wave BPO city and are excited to support our clients' growth with our newest facility."
For more information about Sales Rain's services, visit
For leasing inquiries and site visits, interested companies are encouraged to contact Sales Rain at ... or visit to explore this exceptional workspace opportunity.
Stay tuned with us for such exciting updates!
About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. With a strong presence in the Philippines, Colombia, India, the USA, and the Middle East, the company remains dedicated to driving the future of outsourcing. Known for its client-centric approach, world-class facilities, and dedication to excellence, Sales Rain empowers businesses with flexible, efficient, and scalable office solutions tailored to their unique needs.
Keep yourself in touch and never miss Sales Rain's current news and serviced office events by subscribing to our newsletter! Send us an email at ....
Company :-Sales Rain
User :- Sales Rain
Email :-...
Phone :-+639173117246Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment