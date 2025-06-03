K & G Law LLP Now Offers Video Consultations For Non-Immigrant Visa Holders With US Immigration Lawyers.

MENAFN - GetNews)



K & G Law LLP - United States Immigration Lawyers

San Francisco, CA - June 3rd, 2025 - Due to increased demand and fast-paced changes in US Immigration Laws this year, K & G Law LLP now offers Virtual Consultations with United States immigration attorneys for anyone residing in the USA under visitor, exchange or trainee, student, or dependent family members visas.

In recent months, many new visa laws and changes came into effect that trigger concerns for individuals and families under non-immigrant visas in the US, as well as persons who are applying for such visas and/or plan to travel to the United States in the near future.

The non-immigrant visa services offered by K & G Law LLP include visa renewals or extensions, change and exchange visa status (I-539), expired visas and out-of-status situations, applications for work permits or Employment Authorization Documents (I-765), visa reinstatement, and eligible applicants pathway to immigrant visa or Green Card.

The legal team and immigration lawyers at K & G Immigration Law are multilingual and speak many languages, including fluent or native Spanish and Portuguese , Russian and Ukrainian, Italian and French, Polish and Lithuanian, and Japanese.

To schedule the consultation - with the help of modern technology over Zoom, WhatsApp, or Facetime, the individual can be located anywhere in the United States or abroad; however, currently, consultations are offered during regular business hours of 9 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Friday in PST or California time. Urgent consultations are possible; add an "Urgent Consultation" request to the Online Appointment request.

Eligible individuals and family members for non-immigrant visa legal assistance:

Visitors to the US - B-1 and B-2 visa visitors for Business, Pleasure, Travel, Family Visit, or Medical Treatment.

Exchange Visitors and Trainees - J-1 visa holders for educational, training, and cultural exchange programs.

Foreign Students - under F-1 and M-1 visas, including academic and vocational students for study, training, and work in the USA under OPT or CPT programs.

Dependents of work visa holders - including H-4, L-2, O-3, P-4, R-2, and TD visa holders for spouses and unmarried children under 21 years old.

Dependents of victim-relief visa status - including spouses, children, and parents of U-Visa (Victims of Crime) and T-Visa (Victims of Human Trafficking) primary applicants.

"Many non-immigrant visa holders, such as visitors, students, and dependents of foreign workers in the US and special status relief programs primary visa holders, are not aware of the options available to them in terms of everyday life, benefits and restrictions, and pathways for an alternative visa or even road to Permanent Resident Status or Green Card." - said Liliana Gallelli, the immigration attorney and founder of K & G Law LLP.







About K & G Law LLP dba K & G Immigration Law

Founded back in 1989 by Immigration Lawyer Christopher Kerosky in San Francisco, California (formerly known as the law firm "Kerosky & Associates") - the boutique legal practice specializing in Immigration and Visa laws of the United States , it was rebranded to "K & G Immigration Law" in 2020 with the help of new founder and immigration attorney Liliana Gallelli of San Francisco and Los Angeles immigration lawyer Jean-Pierre Gallelli to expand the network of legal offices to the entire state and serving clients worldwide. The firm has represented over 25,000 clients during its operational timeframe while maintaining a success ratio of cases won for clients above 93%.