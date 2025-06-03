Hybrid Vehicle Clearances Up, Overall Decline In Vehicle Imports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – Hybrid vehicle clearances rose by 32 percent to 5,662 units during the first five months of 2025, compared to 4,305 units in the same period of 2024, according to Jihad Abu Nasser, representative of the vehicle sector at the Jordan Free Zones Investors Authority.In a statement issued Tuesday, Abu Nasser noted that approximately 24,000 vehicles were cleared from the Zarqa Free Zone between January and May 2025, marking a 17 percent decline from the 29,000 vehicles cleared during the same period last year.Clearance of gasoline-powered vehicles saw a modest increase of 3 percent, reaching 2,311 units compared to 2,239 units in the same period of 2024.In contrast, diesel vehicle clearances fell sharply by 34.5 percent to 1,979 vehicles, down from 3,020 vehicles in the same time-frame last year.Electric vehicle clearances also declined, with a 29 percent drop to 13,739 vehicles by the end of May, compared to 19,307 vehicles during the corresponding period in 2024.Meanwhile, re-exported vehicles saw a substantial rise of 80 percent, with around 35,000 vehicles re-exported in the first five months of 2025, up from 19,000 vehicles during the same period last year.