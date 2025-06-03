Patlive Showcases Legal-Focused Call Answering Solutions At Florida Bar Annual Convention

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PATLive, an approved Florida Bar Member Benefits provider and leader in 24/7 virtual receptionist services, is proud to announce its sponsorship of and participation in the 2025 Annual Florida Bar Convention on June 25–28 in Boca Raton, Florida. Attendees are invited to stop by Exhibit Space 134 to explore how PATLive's 24/7 virtual receptionist services can support law firms with streamlined client communication, lead capture, and responsive service, day or night.

With services designed for the unique needs of legal professionals, PATLive offers fully customizable call answering and live chat services, delivered by friendly, U.S.-based receptionists trained in legal intake and customer care. Whether you're a solo practitioner or part of a growing team, PATLive helps firms stay responsive, professional, and focused on billable work.

Meet the Team at Exhibit Space 134

Convention attendees who visit the PATLive booth will experience:



Live demos of our virtual receptionist and web chat services

Custom legal intake script samples and CRM integration solutions

Exclusive Florida Bar Member Benefits details (including 10% off monthly plans) Giveaways, resources, and a chance to connect with our CEO, Jackie Gonzalez, Esq.

"We're thrilled to support Florida's legal community as both a local company and a Florida Bar Member Benefits provider," said Jackie Gonzalez, Esq., CEO of PATLive. "The Annual Convention is a great opportunity to meet attorneys face-to-face, demonstrate the impact of 24/7 receptionist support, and show how we help law firms grow without sacrificing client experience."

Tailored Support for Attorneys, On Your Terms

PATLive offers fully customized live receptionist and chat services that act as a seamless extension of any legal team. Features available to Florida Bar members include:



100% U.S.-Based Live Receptionists Available 24/7/365

Custom Call Scripts tailored to each firm's unique workflows and tone

Message Taking, Call Transfers, Lead Collection, and Appointment Scheduling

Web Chat Support via an easy-to-install website widget

Integrations with CRMs and scheduling platforms

No Contracts, No Setup Fees, and No Long-Term Commitments 10% Discount on monthly recurring charges for Florida Bar members

With a presence that's both national and deeply rooted in Florida, PATLive offers law firms peace of mind; knowing every call or web chat will be handled with the same level of care as their own staff. Whether in court, in a meeting, or off the clock, attorneys can count on PATLive to represent their firm with integrity, warmth, and efficiency.

About PATLive

Headquartered in Tallahassee, PATLive is a leading provider of 24/7 live virtual receptionist and chat services trusted by law firms, contractors, property managers, and small businesses nationwide. With over 35 years of experience, PATLive specializes in personalized, professional communication solutions that help businesses grow, delight their clients, and stay responsive, day or night.

SOURCE PATLive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED