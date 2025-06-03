City Of Monroe, GA, Expands Relationship With Accelecom To Enhance & Secure Constituent Experience

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, today announced that the City of Monroe, GA, has expanded its relationship with & selected Accelecom to assist the City in enhancing the Constituent Experience (CX) and economic development opportunities to it's residents, businesses, and city officials.

In addition to doubling the size of it's IP network capacity, the City of Monroe has turned to Accelecom to deploy a state-of-the art, enhanced cyber-security framework.

In today's environment in which individuals, business & employees expect & demand 24/7 availablity enabling real-time, scalable, and secure self-service capabilities is the aspiration of every Municiple Government.

"This network upgrade not only allows us to meet the immediate needs of our community but also positions us for significant future growth," said Mike McGuire, Telecom Director for the City of Monroe. "Accelecom's advanced fiber solutions give us a strategic advantage as new industries enter the surrounding areas, enabling us to act quickly and support economic development, all in a secure environment."

"Accelecom is proud to partner with the City of Monroe to deliver cutting-edge connectivity & security solutions," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "This expansion demonstrates our commitment to empowering communities with the infrastructure they need to thrive in today's digital landscape. We look forward to supporting Monroe's continued growth and success."

About Accelecom

Accelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

