Zaelab Launches Portul In Europe To Simplify Complex Enterprise B2B Commerce On Shopify

WESTPORT, Conn., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaelab (the "Company" or "Zaelab"), the leading provider of digital transformation solutions for business-to-business ("B2B") enterprises, today announced the European launch of Portul, a B2B enterprise ecommerce app built for Shopify. The solution delivers an account-centric, role-based portal experience, designed to simplify the complex requirements of enterprise B2B commerce and help organizations modernize their selling experiences.

Enterprise Complexity Demands a Modern Approach

Enterprise B2B organizations rarely operate on a single system or a standard process. Multiple ERPs, layered business units, global buying structures, and fragmented customer experiences create operational friction that inhibits growth and innovation. Traditional commerce solutions often fail to address this complexity, forcing enterprises to choose between modernization and integration.

"Enterprise modernization and accelerated growth are often hindered by complexity, not just technology," says Zaelab CEO Evan Klein. "At the enterprise level, challenges like mergers, decentralized operations, and legacy systems create friction across the buying journey. That's why we built Portul to cut through that complexity and chose Shopify as its foundation. Together, Portul and Shopify enable B2B enterprises to modernize without compromise, combining advanced capabilities with scalable commerce infrastructure. "

Enter Portul: The Shopify App for Complex Enterprise Needs

Portul, engineered by Zaelab, is built to meet the nuanced demands of enterprise B2B commerce. Designed to overlay existing systems and deliver a seamless customer experience, Portul simplifies operations while maintaining control, flexibility, and scalability.

Key capabilities include:



Account Management: Complex account hierarchies, role-based permissions, customer-specific catalogs, and personalized pricing structures

Enhanced Buying Experience: Intuitive dashboards, KPI tracking, and efficient reordering workflows

Advanced Quote Management: Dynamic, account-based quoting scenarios with automated approval flows Enterprise Integration: Seamless connections with ERP systems and specialized solutions for search, product configuration, visualization, and content management

"Portul empowers B2B sellers on Shopify to deliver the kind of modern experience buyers expect, without sacrificing the backend complexity enterprise commerce requires," adds Klein.

With its launch in Europe, Portul represents a major advancement for B2B organizations seeking to unify fragmented systems and deliver better commerce experiences. As enterprises continue to evolve, Portul provides a secure, scalable foundation to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and unlock growth on Shopify.

About Zaelab

Zaelab is the largest independent consultancy solely focused on modernizing B2B manufacturing enterprises across Experience, Cloud, Commerce, and CPQ. With expertise in platform integration, flexible architecture, and digital experience design, Zaelab helps manufacturers transform how they engage, sell, and scale. Backed by a global team of 350+ professionals and differentiated IP, Zaelab delivers purpose-built solutions for complex enterprise needs.

For more information, visit .

Media inquiries: [email protected] .

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as BarkBox, Vuori, BevMo, Carrier, JB Hi-Fi, Meta, ButcherBox, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Zaelab

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED