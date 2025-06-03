BBT.Live Teams Up With Advantech And Rohde & Schwarz To Launch Next-Gen Edge Secure Connectivity Platform At Vivatech 2025

New FWA-T014 Device Integrates Advantech Hardware with BBT's Plug-and-Play Secure Networking Software, Enhanced by Rohde & Schwarz's DPI and WAN Intelligence

PARIS and TAIPEI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT , a global provider of cloud-native secure connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Advantech , a leader in industrial edge computing, and Rohde & Schwarz , a global technology group, to launch a next-generation edge secure connectivity solution for service providers. The solution will debut at VivaTech Paris 2025 , where BBT will represent Israel's startup ecosystem at the "Israel 2025" Innovation Pavilion.

The joint solution features the newly released Advantech FWA-T014 edge device, preloaded with BBT's BeBroadband® as a Service platform and integrated with Rohde & Schwarz's cutting-edge deep packet inspection (DPI) and network analytics technology via its subsidiary ipoque GmbH .

Together, the three companies deliver an all-in-one, plug-and-play edge platform combining enterprise-grade performance, zero-trust security, and application-aware network intelligence, purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), telcos, and distributed enterprises.

End-to-End Secure Connectivity at the Edge

"We're proud to deepen our ongoing partnership with BBT as we continue to push the boundaries of SD-WAN and enterprise networking," said Bo Duim, AVP at Advantech . "Together, we've built agile, secure, and scalable SD-WAN as a Service solution that empowers businesses to modernize their network infrastructure. With the introduction of our latest generation of hardware, the Advantech FWA-T014, this next phase of our collaboration further strengthens our joint commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer success. By combining our complementary technologies and deep industry expertise, we're enabling organizations around the world to meet the evolving demands of cloud connectivity, remote work, and digital transformation."

The Advantech FWA-T014 is a compact, fanless edge appliance optimized for high-availability deployments. It supports a full suite of services including SD-WAN, SSE, SASE, and ZTNA , all orchestrated by BBT's multi-tenant cloud platform with zero-touch provisioning and remote lifecycle management.

Built-in Network Intelligence from Rohde & Schwarz

The solution also benefits from embedded DPI technology developed by ipoque GmbH , a Rohde & Schwarz company. The R&S®PACE 2 DPI engine provides real-time traffic classification, deep application visibility, and advanced routing decisions, essential for delivering stable, secure connectivity across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

"We are proud to partner with BBT to deliver advanced DPI technology as part of their cloud-native platform. Together, we provide service providers with unmatched visibility, control, and security across their networks," said Dr. Martin Mieth, Vice President of Engineering at ipoque .

Plug-and-Play Simplicity for Service Providers

"This collaboration offers true zero-touch deployment for service providers," said Erez Zelikovitz , EVP, Chief Product & Revenue Officer at BBT. "By delivering a fully preloaded device with built-in security, routing, and analytics, we dramatically reduce time-to-service and operational overhead. It's a game-changer for MSPs and telcos who need to scale quickly and serve demanding, distributed customers."

BBT will demonstrate the platform during VivaTech Paris 2025 , with CEO Moshe Levinson and the leadership team attending investor meetings and strategic partner sessions throughout the event. The platform is available immediately to qualified partners and OEMs.

About BBT

BBT is a global secure connectivity platform provider delivering BeBroadband® as a Service , a unified, cloud-native solution that combines SD-WAN, SSE, and ZTNA in a secure, multi-tenant architecture. Built for service providers and distributed enterprises, the platform offers centralized orchestration, rapid deployment, and robust security, with a focus on the underserved SMB/SME market. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, with operations in New Jersey and a growing presence across Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About Advantech

Advantech's corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.

About Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For over 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated a net revenue of EUR 2.93 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2024, Rohde & Schwarz had more than 14,400 employees worldwide.

About ipoque GmbH

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is a global leader in network analytics and deep packet inspection software for the communications industry. We leverage our deep domain expertise to create software solutions that empower customers to transform network data into intelligence. Find out more at or connect with ipoque on LinkedIn . R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG .

Media Contacts

Rubi Alfi Nissan

CEO, Alfi Nissan Communications

[email protected]

Jack Lehmann

VP of Marketing Communications, BBT

[email protected] | +1 845 445 8737

Charo Sanchez

Global Alliances Manager, Advantech

[email protected]

Dennis-Peter Merklinghaus

Press Relations & Spokesperson, Technology Systems, Rohde & Schwarz

[email protected]

+49 89 4129 15671 | +49 170 931 8944

SOURCE BBT

