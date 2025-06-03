Venture Valley Game Wins Best Entrepreneurship Education Global Award From Money Awareness And Inclusion Awards (Maias)
Venture Valley (available on PC via Steam and mobile devices) engages students with fast-paced, multiplayer gameplay and a single-player campaign that empowers players to ride the highs and lows of entrepreneurship in a risk-free environment. Rated E for Everyone, the game uses entertainment and hands-on play to help students learn and practice the principles of financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and strategic thinking. The MAIA Award is the latest in a growing list of awards for Venture Valley, including honors from the 2025 Webby Awards for Learning and Education, an Anthem Award, Serious Play Awards, and Tech & Learning Awards.
"Venture Valley being recognized by the MAIAs is a true honor," said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation. "This award underscores our commitment to equipping the next generation, through the power of play, with the tools they need to succeed both personally and in business."
The game has been used in collegiate, middle, and high school classrooms across the country, including at universities such as Suffolk University and Seton Hall. Venture Valley hosts live, in-person tournaments and online competitions that deepen student engagement and excitement around entrepreneurship. Students at MIT, Boston University, University of Arizona, University of Tampa, and many more have heatedly competed to see who is the top entrepreneur.
Educator Resources
Venture Valley offers a standards-aligned digital curriculum, classroom guides, how-to-play videos, and educator masterclasses to support easy implementation. The curriculum can be found at
The game is featured in the YIPPEE Exchange , a national marketplace for entrepreneurship education tools curated by the Young Entrepreneur Institute and the Burton D. Morgan Foundation.
The game is also featured in the Jump$tart Clearinghouse, the nation's premier searchable database of curated financial education resources.
About Venture Valley
Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement.
