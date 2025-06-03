Vocovo Expands North American Presence With Bluestar Distribution Agreement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tier-1 Value-Added Distributor Helps Meet the Growing Demand for Breakthrough Retail In-store Team Communications

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VoCoVo , the retail in-store team communications specialists, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueStar , a global distributor of B2B electronics for retail and other industries. The collaboration opens VoCoVo to BlueStar's extensive network of resellers and warehouses across North America, including the USA and Canada, while equipping the distributor with the market-leading solution in an up-and-coming market segment.

VoCoVo will leverage BlueStar's extensive network of over 4,500 North American resellers to enhance its market penetration. BlueStar's partner network will provide various value-added services for VoCoVo's products, including custom configuration, targeted marketing support, and comprehensive technical assistance for VoCoVo's entire product set. The collaboration will ensure the wide availability of their retail communication solutions through BlueStar's distribution channels. This agreement represents a significant step in VoCoVo's North American expansion strategy, leveraging BlueStar to bolster their market presence and product accessibility throughout the region.

"We are excited to partner with VoCoVo," says Dean Reverman, VP of Marketing for BlueStar. "As a value-added distributor, we aim to provide customers with the most comprehensive solutions and services available in the channel. VoCoVo adds another opportunity for retail and other channel segment solution providers to address a common challenge-communication and collaboration between associates to improve shopper experiences and operational efficiencies. It's another tool to grow the provider's tech stack alongside POS, digital signage, mobility solutions, and more. We are eager to watch this relationship flourish."

This agreement is key for VoCoVo, as the company accelerates its global expansion efforts with a special focus on North American growth. The company has already started to execute on this with key partnerships with multiple retailers across grocery, apparel, and entertainment . In the past year, VoCoVo has seen significant growth, surging to solution deployment in over 250 stores . This underscores the company's dedication to advancing its communication technology to meet retailers' evolving needs and integrate seamlessly with connected store systems.

"BlueStar's ambition combined with its passion for innovation within the market makes them a key distribution partner to help bring seamless communication to retail associates nationwide," said Joe Szala, SVP of US Strategy & Growth. "We look forward to working closely together to empower more teams with the tools they need to enhance efficiency and customer service."

About VoCoVo

VoCoVo is a voice technology innovator dedicated to meeting the current and future needs of the global retail industry. From independent convenience stores to the world's biggest retail organizations, VoCoVo's suite of solutions enables team members within any retail environment to actively contribute to a store's success. They enable real-time team collaboration in retail through lightweight headsets, supporting group talk, one-on-one conversations, telephony integration, and call points for seamless store operations.

VoCoVo is based in Oxford, England, and Chicago, U.S., and is used by 30 tier 1 global retailers across 21 countries, including the UK, U.S., and across mainland Europe. VoCoVo has ranked 5th in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100, alongside 99 of the UK's fastest-growing private tech companies.

About BlueStar

BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, IoT, AI, AR, M2M, Digital Signage, Networking, Blockchain, and Security technology solutions. BlueStar works exclusively with Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to provide complete solutions, custom configuration offerings, business development, and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support, and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-BoxTM Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software, and critical accessories all in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals, as well as BlueStar's HybridSaaS finance program to provide OPEX/subscription services for hardware, software, and service bundles.

SOURCE VoCoVo

