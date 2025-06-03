New Era Electronics Establishes U.S. Presence With New Salt Lake City Operation

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Electronics , a leading provider of high-performance industrial computing solutions, announces the establishment of its first United States location in Salt Lake City, Utah. This strategic expansion to the U.S. underscores New Era Electronics' commitment to enhancing supply chain continuity and delivering exceptional services across North America .

The new facility, slated to open April 14, 2025, will serve as a key hub for assembly, inventory management, and customer support. It will feature a state-of-the-art ESD-rated environment to prevent electrostatic discharge (ESD), which can damage sensitive electronic components.

"2025 marks 25 years of delivering reliable, custom embedded computing solutions that power innovation across industries," said Brian Luckman , President, New Era Electronics. "The opening of our Salt Lake City facility not only reflects our growth but reinforces our commitment to being a trusted partner for customers, offering seamless U.S.-based supply chain solutions while contributing to the vibrant local business community in Salt Lake City."

Key Highlights of the New Facility:



Strategic Location: Salt Lake City was selected for its commitment to fostering growth in high-tech industries.

Enhanced Services: The facility will handle everything from custom product assembly and branding to advanced testing and imaging.

Capacity for Growth: Initial staffing will include five warehouse and production team members, with plans to add additional sales representatives. Commitment to Quality: The facility is designed to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring the highest standards of quality and operational efficiency.

This expansion is designed to provide U.S.-based engineering, project, and procurement leadership with faster, local access to manufacturing services and tailored assemblies to meet their unique needs.

For more information about New Era Electronics and its services, visit .

About New Era Electronics

Founded in 2000, New Era Electronics works with organizations pushing technology forward with customized, high-performance industrial computing hardware at the core of their products. By working across industries, maintaining critical relationships with suppliers, and monitoring product roadmaps and lifecycles, New Era Electronics stays aligned with advancing technology, so customers get premium industrial computing solutions and meet production schedules.

