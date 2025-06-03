Hope For Ukraine Launches Hope App To Revolutionize Humanitarian Aid Services In Warzone Regions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New Mobile Platform Delivers Essential Aid, Education, and Housing to War-Torn Communities Across Ukraine

ROSELAND, N.J., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope for Ukraine (HFU), a humanitarian organization committed to providing critical support to Ukrainian communities impacted by the ongoing conflict, announced today the launch of its new mobile application, "Hope," a tool designed to connect individuals and families affected by war with essential food supplies, education services, and housing resources. The app's launch comes at a critical time as Ukraine faces uncertainty following the withdrawal of USAID, ensuring that vital resources can be provided with increased efficiency.

The "Hope" app simplifies the aid distribution process by linking users directly to HFU's network of local partners with real-time updates, allowing the latest requests and number of volunteers to be visible on an interactive map. Individuals in conflict-affected regions can download the app, register, and submit requests for emergency food kits, hygiene products, firewood, and clothing. The app also enables volunteers to sign up to assist in humanitarian aid distribution, further expanding the reach of vital resources.

"With nearly every region of Ukraine covered by our volunteer network, we are now able to respond more swiftly and effectively, bringing lifesaving aid to the most vulnerable communities," said Solomia Petrenko, Director of Operations at Hope for Ukraine. "This platform represents our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance humanitarian efforts and provide hope in the darkest times."

In addition to providing food supplies, "Hope" helps to coordinate education services for children removed from school and housing solutions for displaced individuals. The app is widely used by people and families living in regions where infrastructure has been devastated by war, such as Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Zaporizha, and Kirovohrad.

"The Hope app is a significant lifeline for millions in Ukraine," said Yuriy Boyechko, CEO and Founder of Hope for Ukraine. "As we look to the future, its capabilities will consolidate broader humanitarian efforts into one platform that's designed to serve vulnerable communities fighting to rebuild their way of life."

The "Hope" app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. For more information, please visit hfu . To view the app, click hope-platform .

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope for Ukraine is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 81-1401967), passionately committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Established with strong dedication in 2016, our mission is rooted in compassion and driven by the vision of a united, resilient, and peaceful Ukraine. Hope For Ukraine is a four-star charity with Charity Navigator and Platinum Transparency Charity with Candid, and it received vetted status from Global Giving. These recognitions underscore our dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence.

Hope For Ukraine was established with a mission to provide assistance with food, shelter, and education to the needy people in Ukraine. Ever since 2016, we have evolved ourselves and helped people throughout the challenges of the Russian war. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a rallying cry for Hope for Ukraine. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict. Our primary focus shifted to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Hope For Ukraine Charity | Donate to Ukraine Charity Site (hfu) .

