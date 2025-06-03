Kazakhstan Embraces Crypto Future With Launch Of Card Project
This project was discussed during a meeting between the National Bank of Kazakhstan, banks, crypto exchanges, and fintech companies. The goal is to securely and conveniently integrate digital asset transactions into the existing payment infrastructure.
The crypto card system will allow users to sell their digital assets on the AIFC crypto market at the time of payment, instantly crediting the equivalent amount to the user's crypto card. In essence, payments will be processed in fiat currency, using funds from the customer's crypto wallet after the immediate conversion of digital assets.
This process will be facilitated through seamless crypto-fiat integration between the bank and the licensed crypto provider, ensuring quick and secure transactions.
In addition to the launch of crypto cards, the National Bank has coordinated with industry participants to launch several pilot projects in the digital asset sector, including:
Issuance of stablecoins backed by the national currency for transactions involving digital assets;
Tokenization of financial assets and real estate, as well as the issuance of security tokens.
Development of systems for the accounting and storage of underlying assets for digital financial assets;
Creation of services for exchanging and storing crypto assets;
Other innovative financial services.
In collaboration with relevant government bodies, the National Bank has also drafted legislative amendments to expand the circulation of unbacked digital assets and create a regulatory framework for backed digital financial assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment