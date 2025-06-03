Militants Attack Police Stations In Bajaur And Bannu SHO Among Several Injuredt

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Militants launched a coordinated nighttime attack on Loyi Mamund Police Station in Bajaur district, injuring four police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO).

According to reports, the assailants used grenade launchers, SMGs, RPGs, and hand grenades during the assault.

The injured officers were identified as SHO Fazli Rehman, Shakir, Torsam, and Muhammad Hassan. All were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar, with one officer later referred to Peshawar for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred in Bannu, where militants targeted the Miryan Police Station using both light and heavy weaponry.

The intense exchange of fire lasted over 50 minutes and resulted in injuries to two civilians, including a woman who happened to be passing by.

Police forces have launched search operations in both areas as investigations into the attacks continue.