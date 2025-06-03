Theater Of Young Spectators To Premiere One-Part Play 'Withered Flowers'
The premiere of the one-part play "Withered Flowers" (Solğun çiçəklər) will take place at the Artstudiya theater studio of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators on June 7, Azernews reports.
The play is staged by director Sabina Mammadzade in a modern stage solution based on the play of the same name by the great playwright Jafar Jabbarli.
The artistic director is Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov, the director is Sabina Mammadzade, the artists are Elmira Uzeyirova and Tahmina Sadigova, and the composer is Emil Elmanoglu. Honored Artist Leyli Valiyeva, actors Adalat Abdulsamad, Aygun Fatullayeva and Umman Budagov will take part in the play.
The drama "Withered Flowers" was written in 1917. It reveals the theme of conflicts in a bourgeois-landlord society using the example of one family, and tells about the pure love of Sarah and Bahram.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment