Theater Of Young Spectators To Premiere One-Part Play 'Withered Flowers'

2025-06-03 09:11:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

The premiere of the one-part play "Withered Flowers" (Solğun çiçəklər) will take place at the Artstudiya theater studio of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators on June 7, Azernews reports.

The play is staged by director Sabina Mammadzade in a modern stage solution based on the play of the same name by the great playwright Jafar Jabbarli.

The artistic director is Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov, the director is Sabina Mammadzade, the artists are Elmira Uzeyirova and Tahmina Sadigova, and the composer is Emil Elmanoglu. Honored Artist Leyli Valiyeva, actors Adalat Abdulsamad, Aygun Fatullayeva and Umman Budagov will take part in the play.

The drama "Withered Flowers" was written in 1917. It reveals the theme of conflicts in a bourgeois-landlord society using the example of one family, and tells about the pure love of Sarah and Bahram.

