Neftchala Industrial District Output Soars Sixfold

The Neftchala Industrial District produced goods worth ₼17.2 million ($ 10 million) in the first quarter of 2025, Azernews reports, citing Elchin Kazimov, spokesperson for the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

