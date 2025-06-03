Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Neftchala Industrial District Output Soars Sixfold

2025-06-03 09:11:20
The Neftchala Industrial District produced goods worth ₼17.2 million ($ 10 million) in the first quarter of 2025, Azernews reports, citing Elchin Kazimov, spokesperson for the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

