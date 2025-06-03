Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Eyes Stronger Energy Ties With Azerbaijan, Backs Joint Gas Infrastructure

Pakistan Eyes Stronger Energy Ties With Azerbaijan, Backs Joint Gas Infrastructure


2025-06-03 09:11:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Pakistan has expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, particularly in the areas of sustainable development and gas infrastructure, Azernews reports.

Pakistan's Oil Minister Ali Parviz Malik made the remarks during his speech at the 30th Baku Energy Forum.

“Pakistan considers Azerbaijan an important partner in the transition to sustainable and inclusive energy development,” the minister said, emphasizing the need for industrial growth supported by renewable energy technologies.

Malik highlighted Pakistan's readiness for joint projects, especially in gas infrastructure.“Azerbaijan is helping us develop gas infrastructure and fields in Pakistan. Our existing pipeline network spans 120,000 kilometers, making it well suited for regional collaboration,” he noted.

The minister added that Pakistan is actively engaging in agreements with energy-exporting countries, while also advancing its own domestic production and exploration efforts.

MENAFN03062025000195011045ID1109630519

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search