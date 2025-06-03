Pakistan Eyes Stronger Energy Ties With Azerbaijan, Backs Joint Gas Infrastructure
Pakistan has expressed interest in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, particularly in the areas of sustainable development and gas infrastructure, Azernews reports.
Pakistan's Oil Minister Ali Parviz Malik made the remarks during his speech at the 30th Baku Energy Forum.
“Pakistan considers Azerbaijan an important partner in the transition to sustainable and inclusive energy development,” the minister said, emphasizing the need for industrial growth supported by renewable energy technologies.
Malik highlighted Pakistan's readiness for joint projects, especially in gas infrastructure.“Azerbaijan is helping us develop gas infrastructure and fields in Pakistan. Our existing pipeline network spans 120,000 kilometers, making it well suited for regional collaboration,” he noted.
The minister added that Pakistan is actively engaging in agreements with energy-exporting countries, while also advancing its own domestic production and exploration efforts.
