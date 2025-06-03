President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,reports.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

I thank you for your congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the“Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.” On this remarkable anniversary, I would also like to extend to you my sincerest congratulations.

I fully agree with you that this important document opened a new chapter in the history of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations and has further strengthened our cooperation.

This historic agreement, which vividly reflects the strategic nature of our interstate relations, has laid a solid foundation for the development of active political dialogue at all levels, as well as for the expansion of fruitful cooperation in the economic, trade, humanitarian, and other spheres.

We are pleased with the current level of our relations with Kazakhstan - a brotherly country and a reliable strategic partner. The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda is expanding day by day and being enriched with new content. At the same time, both bilaterally and multilaterally, the joint efforts of our countries in addressing key issues and our mutual support in international organizations are commendable.

I am confident that the traditional friendly ties and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan - built upon the solid foundations of the brotherhood of our peoples, shared historical and cultural roots, and spiritual values - will continue to grow steadily and strengthen through our joint efforts, in line with the interests of our nations.

Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your responsible and honorable endeavors for the prosperity and well-being of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 June 2025"