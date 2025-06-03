Happy Belly Food Group's Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers Announces The Signing Of Its First Franchise Agreement In Atlantic Canada For The City Of Halifax, Nova Scotia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of it first franchise agreement in Atlantic Canada for the city of Halifax in the province of Nova Scotia. This franchise agreement marks entry into what will be our fourth operating province for the brand, sixth overall for Happy Belly. Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more. This signed agreement marks the 12franchised agreement signed for Rosie's Burgers in addition to our corporate retail locations."







"Just 3 months after announcing our area development agreement for Rosie's in Atlantic Canada, we are happy to move forward with the signing of our first franchise agreement in the province of Nova Scotia, said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Establishing Rosies on the east coast is a significant step in our national expansion strategy, making this our second brand to sign a franchise agreement in Atlantic Canada in less than 1 week. This growth trajectory demonstrates the strength of our brand portfolio, and there are no plans of slowing down.







"Rosie's Burgers continues to scale across Canada, and today's announcement highlights the growing success of our national franchising strategy. With multiple new locations currently under construction and additional openings slated for 2025 & 2026, we are advancing growth through a dual-track approach-corporate store development alongside an asset-light franchise model. This strategy, supported by our strong track record of organic expansion and our franchising platform, positions us for continued momentum. With 85 locations secured under area development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia, Rosie's is well-positioned to be the leading national smash burger brand in Canada.

"Beyond just expanding our footprint, this agreement highlights the strength of our franchise support system-from site selection and operational training to marketing and ongoing business development. We take pride in providing our franchisees with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and the commitment of a seasoned operator underscores the trust in our processes, people, and brand momentum. This is another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

We are just getting started.

The City of Halifax

Halifax, Nova Scotia is an ideal city for Rosie's due to its strong mix of demographics, economic stability, and vibrant culinary culture. As a growing urban center with over 600,000 residents, Halifax boasts a youthful population driven by several major universities and a thriving student scene-prime consumers of fast-casual and comfort food. The city also benefits from high year-round foot traffic due to tourism, a busy port, and a growing tech and service economy. Additionally, the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods offer a mix of professionals, students, and families, all seeking quick, high-quality food options. With limited saturation in the premium burger segment and a community known for embracing new food trends, Halifax presents a strong market entry point for our smash burger concept poised to stand out and scale.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.







Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: or email ...

If you wish to contact us please call: 1-877-589-8805

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.