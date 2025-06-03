Zeb Nickel Project - 3-D Geophysical Modelling Defines Four Priority Drill Targets
|Target
|Geological Setting
|Geophysical Signature
|Priority
|1
|Beneath twin Uitloop sills in dolomite
|Strong coincident gravity & magnetics
|High
|2
|West of main intrusion, in dolomite
|Large dense-magnetic body
|High
|3
|3.3 km SSE of intrusion (partly within licence)
|Gravity high with weak/no magnetics
|Review
|4
|Basal zone of known intrusion
|Densest modelled shell
|High
Next Steps3-D Integration : Import VOXI shells into LeapfrogTM for constrained modelling with existing drill data. Electromagnetic Survey Option : The Company is evaluating both ground and airborne EM surveys to further delineate and rank the identified targets prior to drilling, and mitigate the risk of drilling false anomalies. Target Ranking & Drill Design : Prioritise Targets 1, 2 and 4 for first-pass deep diamond holes (planned depth 600-1 000 m). Community & ESG Engagement : Initiate stakeholder consultations in the Mokopane region ahead of field mobilisation.
Richard Montjoie, VP Exploration, commented:
"The new 3-D inversion dramatically sharpens our view of the Zeb plumbing system. We now have discrete, dense and magnetic bodies exactly where a conduit-fed nickel sulphide deposit should sit. With four priority drill targets along with the possibility of adding EM data for even finer resolution, means that we are positioned for the most exciting test of the project's potential to date."
About the Company
Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
James Nieuwenhuys
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Zeb Nickel Corp.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: interpretations of geophysical data, the potential extension and connectivity of ultramafic bodies, the existence and extent of a feeder or plumbing system, the significance of magnetic and gravity anomalies, statements regarding the potential for massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralisation, the planned re-processing and interpretation of geophysical data, the intention to delineate drill targets in Zone 2 and Zone 3, the objective of declaring a higher-grade maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource, and the broader development strategy of the Zeb Project.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of geophysical and geological data, the availability of financing on reasonable terms, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely manner, the results of planned exploration activities, and assumptions regarding market conditions and commodity prices.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, the outcome of current and future exploration and drilling programs, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the ability to secure financing and maintain access to capital markets, delays or inability to obtain necessary permits, approvals or licences, political and regulatory risks, environmental risks, and other risks related to mineral exploration and development.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
