Vowla Weddings Certifies 1,000 Stay-At-Home Moms As Professional Wedding Planners Amid Nationwide Rollout

The initiative is especially significant for women seeking flexible, creative, and income-generating careers. By offering an accessible and structured path into the field, Vowla is helping aspiring planners turn passion into profession-no prior experience required.

"We're witnessing a new wave of wedding planners who bring creativity, empathy, and organization to the table," said Sarah Yu , spokesperson for Vowla Weddings. "These women are turning their natural talents and life experience into profitable businesses with the full support of our platform."

From Passion to Profession-No Prior Experience Needed

Vowla's streamlined onboarding course- The Wedding Planner Starter Kit -provides certification, professional-grade templates, and industry tools tailored for beginners. Once certified, planners are matched with clients based on style, budget, and location. The platform removes the burden of building a personal website, managing payments, or marketing on social media.

One of the newly certified planners, Val , a mother of two, shared, "Before Vowla, I didn't know how to get started. I loved planning parties for my kids, but I didn't think I could turn it into a business. Now, I've planned three weddings and already booked five more for next year."

Flexible Income, Real Impact

On average, Vowla planners earn between $2,500 to $8,000 per wedding , depending on the services provided and event complexity. Some work part-time, planning 10-15 weddings annually. Others scale into full-time operations, reaching six-figure incomes . Vowla supports planners every step of the way, providing access to vendor discounts, a national planner community, and ongoing education.

With 2.1 million weddings expected in the U.S. annually and the average wedding budget climbing to $36,000 , demand for capable and relatable wedding planners is on the rise.

Modernizing the Industry

Vowla's mission is to modernize and diversify the wedding planning profession. By providing inclusive, practical training and real-world client opportunities, the company is expanding access to a traditionally exclusive industry.

"This is just the beginning," added Sarah Yu . "We're building the next generation of planners who are not only skilled but supported."

About Vowla Weddings

Vowla is a platform designed to train, certify, and launch the careers of aspiring wedding planners. Through its comprehensive onboarding, business support, and client-matching tools, Vowla helps individuals-from creative freelancers to stay-at-home parents-enter and thrive in the $70 billion wedding industry.

