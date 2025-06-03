Forge Resources Announces Mobilization For 2025 Drill Program At Alotta Project, Yukon

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) -(CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce mobilization efforts for its previously announced 2025 drill program at the Alotta Project, Yukon. The re-establishment of camps and construction of drill pads started on May 26, and the drill was transported to the project on June 2. The exploration program is on schedule, and it is anticipated that drilling will commence by the end of the week.

The first drillhole will test approximately 800 metres east of ALT-23-001/002. As announced on February 29, 2024, Hole ALT-23-001 intercepted 211.65 metres of 0.46 grams/tonne gold from the first ever diamond drill hole on the property.

We remain committed to keeping our stakeholders informed and will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

Lorne Warner P.Geo, President of Forge Resources states: "We are excited to restart our Phase 2 drilling program. Based on previous year's successful results and quality of targets, we have high expectations of further success. I anticipate being in camp for most of the drilling to help guide the program and observe the cores alongside our partnered operators, Archer Cathro."

Drill Plan Recap for Spring/Summer 2025

As announced on April 16, 2025, the Forge technical team, in collaboration with Archer Cathro and Associates, has designed a summer exploration program comprising of up to 4000 metres of diamond drilling across 12 proposed diamond drill holes, each with an average depth of 300-350 metres (Figure 1). These efforts will be directed towards step-out drilling within the Payoff Zone and untested coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies across a 4 km by 1 km area. The Company's drill plan for the 2025 season intends to evaluate the most promising drill locations based on their respective merits to test for porphyry-style mineralization.

Additionally, the company plans to undertake further reconnaissance drilling on the Payoff target areas this season. This zone exhibits substantial surface mineralization, with highly anomalous concentrations of gold, copper, and molybdenum identified from rock and soil samples. These targets represent areas of the property where significant (>1 g/t gold) rock values have been observed on the surface.







Figure 1. Proposed Drillhole Locations

Figure 1. Proposed Drillhole Locations



Results of Previous Exploration and Mineralization

To date, Forge Resources has completed six widely spaced diamond drill holes, totaling 2,659 metres. All holes encountered significant gold, copper, and molybdenum mineralization typically associated with quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration within semi-crowded to crowded quartz-plagioclase porphyry. Mineralization includes disseminated and fracture-controlled pyrite, pyrrhotite, along with minor chalcopyrite and molybdenite linked to quartz veins and micro-veins.

Compilation of prior drilling data indicates potentially economic mineralization correlated with coincident induced polarization, chargeability highs, moderate-to-high resistivities, and magnetic lows.

Proximity to Proven Resources

The Alotta property consists of now consists of 230 mineral claims that cover approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the most economic, greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world which is ranked as one of the top ten largest, undeveloped, copper-gold porphyry deposits in the world.







Figure 2. Alotta camp featuring the surrounding unglaciated terrain

Figure 2. Alotta camp featuring the surrounding unglaciated terrain



Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, and President of Forge Resources Corp. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"PJ Murphy", CEO Forge Resources Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

