Stablr Euro (EURR) Will Be Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange


2025-06-03 09:09:13
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the upcoming listing of StablR Euro (EURR) . The EURR/USDT trading pair will be listed at 09:00 UTC on June 5, 2025, offering users seamless access to a fully compliant euro-backed stablecoin.



EURR Listing Banner
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

As demand for trusted and transparent euro-denominated digital assets continues to grow, StablR Euro emerges as a key solution for institutional and retail users alike. Designed for seamless integration into both traditional and decentralized finance infrastructures, EURR aims to provide price stability, on-chain utility, and ease of conversion-bridging the gap between the fiat euro and blockchain-native ecosystems.

StablR Euro: A Compliant, Euro-Pegged Digital Asset

StablR Ltd., an Electronic Money Institution and stablecoin issuer regulated under MiCA. Operating with a full EMI license, the project ensures that every issued EURR token is backed 1:1 by euro reserves held in segregated accounts with regulated European financial institutions.

The EURR token is designed for institutional-grade transparency, auditability, and reliability. It enables on-chain euro payments, settlements, and interactions across DeFi protocols without the volatility of non-stable digital assets. Built for financial inclusion and efficiency, EURR facilitates cross-border transactions, treasury management, and on-chain liquidity strategies in a compliant and secure manner.

StablR's robust legal and technical infrastructure includes licensed issuance, real-time minting/redemption, continuous off-chain asset verification, and a secure bridge between fiat rails and blockchain environments.

Tokenomics

  • Token Name: StablR Euro

  • Token Symbol: EURR

  • Blockchain Standard: ERC-20

  • Backing Mechanism: 100% fiat-backed, 1:1 with euro reserves

  • Issuing Entity: StablR EMI Ltd (EU-authorized Electronic Money Institution)

  • Reserve Custody: Held in segregated accounts with licensed EU banks

  • Inflation Model: None – supply scales strictly in line with on-chain minting/redemption

  • Use Cases: Payments, DeFi, trading, settlements, and institutional integrations

This transparent and regulatory-first tokenomics structure ensures that EURR remains a reliable and trusted asset in both centralized and decentralized environments.

