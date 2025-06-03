Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Falcon Drone... Smart Technology Launched By Saudi Civil Defense In Preparation For Hajj

2025-06-03 09:07:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense launched the "Falcon", a drone to help serve its Hajj system in firefighting and rescue operations in high-altitude or hard-to-reach locations.
The drone, which was recently announced by the General Directorate of Civil Defense, operates for 12 hours at high altitudes and with a payload of up to about 40 kilograms, with a multi-purpose firefighting system, rescue, control and safety systems, and thermal cameras with the ability to broadcast directly to the site and the ability to connect to the command and control center.
It is also characterized by its autonomous flight supported by artificial intelligence. It has multiple uses in high-rise buildings, industrial sites or sites containing hazardous materials, crowded areas, and forest fires. (end)
