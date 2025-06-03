403
Kuwait's Amir Receives UAE Vice President, Accompanied Delegation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and in presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on the occasion of his official visit to the country.
Sheikh Mansour conveyed to His Highness the Amir the greetings the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and their wishes for His Highness of good health and continued well-being, and for the people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.
In turn, His Highness the Amir conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, wishing them good health and wellness and to the UAE and its people further development and prosperity.
During the meeting, the historic ties between the two countries and brotherly peoples were touched on.
The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and other state officials. (end) aa
