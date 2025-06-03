403
UN Official Calls For Prompt, Impartial Investigation On Attacks Around Aid Sites In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 3 (KUNA) - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the deadly attacks by the occupying forces targeting civilians attempting to access paltry amounts of humanitarian aid in Gaza Strip.
In a statement issued from Geneva, Turk stressed that such attacks on civilians are unconscionable, adding that for a third day running, individuals were killed around an aid distribution site run by Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
He stated that the UN Human Rights Office received additional reports this morning indicating that dozens more people were killed and injured calling for accountability for all these attacks which constitute a grave breach of international law and a war crime.
Turk added, "Palestinians have been presented the grimmest of choices: die from starvation or risk being killed while trying to access the meagre food that is being made available through Israel's militarized humanitarian assistance mechanism."
He stressed, "This militarized system endangers lives and violates international standards on aid distribution as the United Nations has repeatedly warned."
Turk further underlined that the willful impediment of access to food and other life-sustaining relief supplies for civilians constitutes a "war crime".
He added that the threat of starvation along with 20 months of killing civilians, destruction on a massive scale, repeated forced displacements, and threats by Israeli occupation's leadership to empty the Strip of its population violates the international law.
Turk recalled the 2024 ruling by the International Court of Justice which found a real and imminent risk of irreparable prejudice to the rights of Palestinians in Gaza under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
He also noted that the Court had issued binding orders on Israeli occupation to take all necessary and effective measures without delay and in full cooperation with the UN to ensure the unhindered provision of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.
"There is no justification for failing to comply with these obligations" Turk emphasized.
In a related context, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence reported during a press briefing in Geneva that on 1 June 32 Palestinians were killed followed by three more the next day and today 27 more fatalities were reported around an aid distribution site operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
Laurence stressed: "We are speaking about the most serious crimes under international law including the willful impediment of access to food and other life-sustaining relief supplies forced displacement deliberate killing of civilians, threat of starvation and destruction on a massive scale. Collectively these may amount to war crimes against humanity and genocide." (end)
