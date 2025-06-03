403
Kuwait Crown Prince Holds Banquet In Honor Of Visiting UAE Vice Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held a banquet in honor of UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on the occasion of his official visit to the country. (end)
