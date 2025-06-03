Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Some 40 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza Over Past 24 Hours


2025-06-03 09:07:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, June 3 (KUNA) -- Up to 40 Palestinians have fallen as martyrs and 208 others suffered various injuries in the ongoing Israeli occupation shelling over areas of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.
The health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday that the casualty toll of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression since October 7, 2023 has risen to 54,510 deaths, and 124,901 injury cases.
Many martyrs and victims still lay under the rubble, as rescue teams are unable to retrieve them due to a lack of resources, and because of the Israeli occupation targeting those areas.
The Israeli occupation committed a massacre against citizens who gathered today to receive US aid in Rafah city. (end)
wab


MENAFN03062025000071011013ID1109630401

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search