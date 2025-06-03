403
Some 40 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza Over Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, June 3 (KUNA) -- Up to 40 Palestinians have fallen as martyrs and 208 others suffered various injuries in the ongoing Israeli occupation shelling over areas of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.
The health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday that the casualty toll of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression since October 7, 2023 has risen to 54,510 deaths, and 124,901 injury cases.
Many martyrs and victims still lay under the rubble, as rescue teams are unable to retrieve them due to a lack of resources, and because of the Israeli occupation targeting those areas.
The Israeli occupation committed a massacre against citizens who gathered today to receive US aid in Rafah city. (end)
