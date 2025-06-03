Policeman Among 3 J & K Govt Staffers Sacked For Terror Links By LG

The sacked individuals-Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a police constable; Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the School Education Department; and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a Junior Assistant at Government Medical College, Srinagar-are currently in jail. Their termination was carried out under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, which permits dismissal without a departmental inquiry in the interest of national security.

A senior security official said the three were working for terror groups and assisting in the execution of attacks on security forces and civilians.“Having a mole and a dangerous terrorist associate in the police or any government department poses a grave risk to national integrity,” the official stated.

Junior Assistant Linked to Shujaat Bukhari Killing

Waseem Ahmad Khan, appointed in 2007, was allegedly involved in the 2018 killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two PSOs. Officials claim he was associated with both LeT and HM and provided logistical support to the attackers. He allegedly accompanied them during the execution of the attack and later helped them escape. His arrest came in August 2018 during an investigation into a terror attack in Batmaloo.

Constable Aided Arms Smuggling

Malik Ishfaq Naseer, recruited in 2007, was allegedly involved in helping LeT smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics across the border. Despite being a police constable, he used GPS technology to share coordinates for arms drops with Pakistani handlers. His activities came under scrutiny in 2021 during a probe into an arms smuggling case in the Jammu region. His brother, Malik Asif Naseer, a Pakistan-trained LeT terrorist, was killed in 2018.

“Instead of upholding his oath to protect the nation, he acted as a collaborator and exploited his uniform to assist terrorists,” a security official said.

Teacher Caught With Arms, HM Posters